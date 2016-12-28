Amazon Echo Could Be Key Witness In Murder Trial

Police in Bentonville, Arkansas have issued a warrant to Amazon, asking for the company to surrender information gathered by an Amazon Echo that could potentially help prosecute a suspected murderer.

James Andrew Bates invited several friends over one evening last year to watch football, and when he awoke that next morning, he found one of his friends, Victor Collins, face down in his hot tub. Police encountered several inconsistencies in his story, and charged Bates with first-degree murder last November.

While Bates has maintained his innocence, police believe that his Amazon Echo may hold the key information needed to crack the case. Although most Echos need to say a “wake word” in order to activate its assistant Alexa, police believe the built-in microphones could have potentially recorded that night’s events, and are seeking Amazon’s assistance in extracting that data.

Amazon so far has refused to hand over any sort of customer data “without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on [them].” It is unclear how much data the police can actually gather from the Echo, yet police seized the actual Echo from Bates’ home as “material evidence.”

Via TechCrunch