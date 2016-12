Another win for our now 13-2 dallas Cowboys, who are the number one team in the NFC!

Last night…Dez Bryant: 2 touchdowns caught…and one THROWN.

Yes, if you missed it, Dez THREW a touchdown  pass to Jason Witten on a trick play as the Boys were on their way to a 35-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Miss It? See the video from SI here