The Story About Jason Witten That Brought Jerry Jones To Tears

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently recalled an interaction he had with All-Pro Tight End Jason Witten that had him choking back some tears.

During a recent interview, Jones told the story of how when Witten signed his six-year contract extension in 2006, he turned to the owner and said, “Mr. Jones, you’ll never know how much this means to me and certainly my family. I will never let you down. I will never let you down. This means that much to me.”

Witten recalls that day vividly. He remembers wanting to let Mr. Jones know his aspirations were going to be worth a lot more than the value of the contract. Witten also spoke of his relationship with Jerry Jones saying, “I think when you reflect back on it, to the relationship, I mean Mr. Jones has really been like a father figure to me in a lot of ways, not only on the field and the opportunity, but every opportunity that comes along with it just in life. ”

Since that day, Witten ha made eight Pro Bowls, and has also received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, so any expectation the Cowboys had when they re-signed him were certainly met.

Via SportsDay