Pics: Britney Spears And Her New Rumored Boyfriend Are Now IG Official

December 27, 2016 5:52 AM By Kannon
On Christmas night, Britney and her rumored new BF are Instagram Official.

That means “officially official” in my book!

Britney and Sam Asghari met on the set for her Slumber Party video, and they seemed to have a jolly ol’ time taking and posting snaps on Christmas Night.

Here’s one from her Twitter:

Sources close to Britney tell E! News “They went on a few dates, It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?”

I think I have an idea what’ll happen..lol

