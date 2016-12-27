Grand Tour Host Richard Hammond Under Fire After “Gay Ice Cream” Comment

December 27, 2016 1:39 PM
Filed Under: 1037 KVIL, amazon, homosexuality, ice cream, Richard Hammond, The Grand Tour, TV

Richard Hammond one of the hosts of Amazon’s show ‘The Grand Tour’, is now under fire after making a somewhat controversial comment about homosexuality on one of their recent episodes.

During the episode co-host Jeremy Clarkson is speaking about the interior of a Rolls Royce saying: “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice-cream.”  Then came the awkward part.

“It’s all right, I don’t eat ice-cream,” said Hammond. “It’s something to do with being straight.”  The other hosts were surprised from this and the fact that the comment got such an applause as it did.  Clarkson responded,”Why are you applauding him? What do you mean? You’re saying all children are homosexual?”  With Hammond responding, “What? What? Ice cream is a bit — you know … There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream — it’s that way, rather than that way.”

After the episode aired Twitter was ablaze with backlash about why eating ice cream has anything to do with sexuality.

