Cowboys’ Fan Gets Revenge On Fiancé Who Dumped Her Via Text Message

December 27, 2016 10:57 AM
A woman was dumped by her fiancé.  Unfortunately it’s not an uncommon tale, but it can only sting a little more when you learn it was done just before Christmas, via a TEXT MESSAGE.

Fear not, the woman in question seems to be dealing with the heartache.  A die-hard Cowboys fan, she was all set to surprise her beau with tickets to the Cowboys-Lions game.  Turns out, she had a fabulous time at the game, and made sure to let the whole world know she was doing just fine.

The tweet swiftly made the rounds on social media, calling out the guy for being an idiot, amongst other things.

Breanna even took to Instagram to thank everyone for the kind words.

Via NBC

