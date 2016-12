Ok. Grab some tissues before you watch this video.

Two sisters received brand new teddy bears for Christmas this year from their aunt. These bears were not only all sorts of cute and fluffy, each was also loaded with a recording of their grandpa’s voice who died earlier in the year.

When they squeezed the bear’s paw, the voice recording played, and when they realized whose voice they were hearing they immediately broke down into tears.

It is absolutely adorable and heartwarming!

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

Via People