Man Wins Free Pizza For A Year, Donates It Entirely To Food Bank

Josh Katrick has eaten Mario’s Pizza since he was a child. The Northampton, Pennsylvania staple recently held a contest to give one lucky winner free pizzas for a year. Katrick had just left his eighth round of chemotherapy when he got the phone call with the good news.

Katrick was the winner from the 1,200 who entered, and he decided that free pizza for a year would mean a lot more than someone other than him. He decided to donate the two large pies every month to the local Northampton Food Bank, because of the massive amounts of generosity he has recieved while engaging in his fight with colon cancer. Katrick said, “After everything I went through these last few months — I met so many people and have been receiving so much — I felt I wanted to give back. The food bank are very thankful. They’re amazed by it. They will put it to good use.”

Inspired by Katrick’s generosity, the family owned Mario’s decided to double on their offer. Along with the donations made to the food bank, they will match the prize pizza for pizza, to make sure Patrick can enjoy his winnings. Giuseppe Aiello, the son of the family-run pizzeria’s co-owner, told WFMZ, “I thought someone would win, they’d be excited, come in and get their pizzas, but a story like this to come out of a contest like that…It’s better to give than receive, and especially during this time of year — Christmas.”

Via CNN