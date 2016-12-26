Man Seen Rushing To Airport With Nothing But Mistletoe

December 26, 2016 9:10 AM
On Christmas Eve while heading to the Gatwick Airport in England, one Twitter user saw something saw something odd while riding the train.  There was a man who seemed to be in a rush to the airport but had nothing with him other than a handful of mistletoe.

Isobel Chillman originally spotted him and tweeted a picture saying that it looked like something from the movie ‘Love Actually’ was about to happen.  When they got to the airport, he ran off in the other direction before Chillman could see where he was going.  People all over Twitter though were wondering what went on at the airport that day.

Well the mystery man found Chillman’s post and tweeted back!  Tim Brown responded that he was rushing off to surprise his girlfriend.  Nice to know this had a happy ending after all.

