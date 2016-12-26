George Michael Had Strong Ties To Dallas, Loved “Warmth” Of The City

December 26, 2016 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, death, DFW, George Michael, Kenny Goss, local, Wham

Dallas always held a special place in his heart for the late George Michael.  His longtime partner, Texas native Kenny Goss, still runs the Goss-Michael Foundation, one of the leading contemporary British art collections in the United States, and is located on Wycliff Ave in the Design District.

Despite the fact they broke up several years ago, the foundation maintained its ties to Michael until his death, and in a statement to the Dallas Morning News, Goss remembered his “dear friend and long time love.”  He told the DMN, “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.  He was an extremely kind and generous man.  The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who loved and admired him.”

In a 2004 interview with Oprah, Michael described the three places he “kind of knows in America.”  Of the three he talked about, New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, he described Dallas as being “the warmest of the three.”

Check it out below!

Via Dallas News

