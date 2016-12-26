George Michael Found Dead By Partner, Fans Construct Tribute Outside Singer’s Home

Details are beginning to emerge surrounding the death of former Wham! singer and icon George Michael. He died peacefully in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire yesterday, and was discovered by his partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz.
The two had been dating for four years, but definitley enjoyed their privacy. Fawaz rarely mentioned Michael on his social media platforms, until he sent out a tweet earlier today, calling the events of the day an “xmas he will never forget.”
Fans have been gathering outside Michael’s home since news broke of his death, and have left flowers and erected little tributed to the fallen singer.
Via Daily Mail