Foster Mother Organizes “Stars Wars” Themed Adoption Ceremony For New Daughter

December 26, 2016 1:25 PM
Filed Under: adoption, Ceremony, daugter, family, Foster, Mother, rogue one, Star Wars

4-year-old Zoe Pedicone was officially adopted by her foster mother Friday in Delaware.  Along with friends and family who were on hand to celebrate, many of her favorite characters from her favorite film franchise joined them in the courtroom to join in the merry occasion.

Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, R2-D2, Rey, Darth Vader, and some stormtroopers celebrated the day with Zoe, a day her mom, Deanna Pedicone, wanted to be one to remember.  She told WPVI, “I wanted this day to be everything she ever wanted.  It’s only once in a lifetime that she’ll be adopted, and it’s the only time I’ll be adopting her, so I wanted it to be really special.”

Even the judge dressed as Princess Leia for the occasion.  Zoe’s bedroom is adorned with Star Wars stickers, Stormtrooper teddy bears, and even an R2-D2 humidifier.  Deanna even says Zoe has a soft spot in her heart for Darth Vader.  Deanna says, “It never occurred to her that he is a B-A-D G-U-Y.  It is Zoe’s belief he is a good man, so we don’t argue with that.”

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live