Foster Mother Organizes “Stars Wars” Themed Adoption Ceremony For New Daughter

4-year-old Zoe Pedicone was officially adopted by her foster mother Friday in Delaware. Along with friends and family who were on hand to celebrate, many of her favorite characters from her favorite film franchise joined them in the courtroom to join in the merry occasion.

Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, R2-D2, Rey, Darth Vader, and some stormtroopers celebrated the day with Zoe, a day her mom, Deanna Pedicone, wanted to be one to remember. She told WPVI, “I wanted this day to be everything she ever wanted. It’s only once in a lifetime that she’ll be adopted, and it’s the only time I’ll be adopting her, so I wanted it to be really special.”

Even the judge dressed as Princess Leia for the occasion. Zoe’s bedroom is adorned with Star Wars stickers, Stormtrooper teddy bears, and even an R2-D2 humidifier. Deanna even says Zoe has a soft spot in her heart for Darth Vader. Deanna says, “It never occurred to her that he is a B-A-D G-U-Y. It is Zoe’s belief he is a good man, so we don’t argue with that.”

Via People