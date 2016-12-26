Dez Bryant Surprises 11-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

December 26, 2016 6:42 PM
Filed Under: best friend, cancer, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant, DFW, football, local, NFL

11-year-old Brock Gumm calls Dez Bryant his “best friend.”

Brock is a two-time cancer survivor, and when the Cowboys visited Medical City Children’s Hospital earlier this month, Brock told WFAA’s Joe Trahan that he only wanted one thing: an Xbox.

Well Santa delivered, and he also brought Brock a brand new copy of the Madden football video game.  To make the gift extra special, Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant signed the copy of the video game for Brock.

Dez is Brock’s favorite player.  He’s met Bryant four times, once as Brock attended a game as a Make-a-Wish kid, and three other times in the hospital.  In quick video, Brock thanked Dez for the signed game, as well as calling him his “best friend.”

For a little more about Dez and Brock, you can watch this video below!

Via WFAA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live