Watch George Michael And James Corden Perform An Early Version Of Carpool Karaoke

In an interview earlier this year, Late Late Show host James Corden revealed that the inspiration behind his signature segment “Carpool Karaoke” comes from a 2011 sketch he was in with George Michael.

The sketch was to benefit the British charity Comic Relief, and shows Corden and Michael driving around singing his hits, in almost the exact same format as Carpool Karaoke holds today.

In the interview with Stephen Colbert, Corden explained the origins of the original sketch. He told Colbert, “My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car. And then we realized, ‘Maybe we’ll lose the prison, but what if there’s still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we’ll sing some Wham! songs?”

Watch the clip below!

Corden also paid respects to Michael in a couple of touching Twitter posts.

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it's message means more now than ever. https://t.co/f03zlWYbLa — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

