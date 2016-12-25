Topless Lena Dunham Wishes Fans A Very “Mermaid Christmas”

Lena Dunham of HBO’s Girls got to fulfill what she called one of her “lifelong” wishes this Christmas.

The 30-year-old posted a picture on her Instagram page where she posed topless as a mermaid, wishing all of her fans a “mermaid Christmas.”

And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas 🐳 A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

A controversial statement about abortion landed Dunham in a bit of hot water recently. On her Women of the Hour podcast, Dunham wished she’d had in an abortion. She later clarified and apologized for those statements in an earlier post on Instagram.

Dunham’s hit HBO series Girls begins airing its sixth and final season early next year.

Via People