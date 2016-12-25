Carrie Fisher In “Stable Condition,” According To Mother, Following Massive Heart Attack

December 25, 2016 6:24 PM
Actress Carrie Fisher is reportedly in “stable condition” following a massive heart attack she suffered while on a plane Friday.  According to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Fisher is “in stable condition,” and should her condition change she Reynolds will be sure to “share it.”

Fisher was aboard an 11 hour flight from London to Los Angeles Friday when she suffered the heart attack and went into cardiac arrest.  She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center as soon as the plane landed as was put on a ventilator.

Fisher’s half sibling, and even her dog Gary have taken to Twitter to ask for prayers and wish Fisher to good health.

Fisher’s brother Todd has repeadtedly told media outlets that she has remained in the “intensive care unit.”

