BREAKING!! George Michael Dead At 53

December 25, 2016 5:29 PM
The former Wham! singer has died at the age of 53 according to his publicist.

He is reported to have peacefully “passed away at his home.”

The star’s publicist wrote in a statement that “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.  The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Friends from Michael’s past and present have taken to social media to post beautiful tributes to the dearly departed singer.

We will update you accordingly as more information is released.

Via BBC

