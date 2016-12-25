15 Signs You’re Dating A Texas Woman

15. She’s knows stats and scores of most Texas Teams and you’ve heard her yell “Let’s Go Cowboys!!”

Texas women will cheer loud!

.

14. She expects a man to be a gentleman.

Texas women think opening a door for a woman or pulling out a chair is ever ‘old-fashion’.

.

13. She will look good no matter where’s she’s going, Hair and makeup on point.

If she’s going to the store, or run an errand expect her to put some effort into her appearance.

.

12. She’s capable.

Texas women usually can work, do household chores, and many DIY projects on her own.

.

11. She has an actual appetite.

She might be dainty but when food appears she’s not shy about throwing down on food. Watch out if you take her to enjoy Tex Mex or BBQ!

.

10. Don’t assume she only enjoys a glass of wine, Texas girls love beer, too.

And, she might ask for a shot of Tequila too

.

9. She can spot someone is not real.

Beware: She might just call them out, but she knows b.s. when she hears it

.

8. She’s not a winter fan but loves Spring and Summer.

Texas women hate the freezing cold but can endure the heat.

.

7. She doesn’t need to overdo the makeup to look incredible.

She can have full makeup on and still make it look natural.

.

6. She’s not afraid to get Rowdy.

You will see it out during sporting events, concerts, clubs or a night at Billy Bob’s.

.

5. She can make jeans and cowboy boots look like couture.

In Texas she can top it off with Cowboy hat.

.

4. She’s no weakling.

Texas women are not the most timid. Sometimes surprising to most newbies to Texas

.

3. She might looks at look at you strange if you say you don’t like spicy food.

Don’t try the salsa and then say “This is too hot” or say you don’t like jalapenos.

.

2. She doesn’t mind getting on the dance floor.

Whether she has incredible dance skills or not, she loves to dance

.

1. No matter where she goes, she’ll always be a Texas girl.

No matter where she moves she will refer to herself as ‘Texas Girl’

.

.