How amazing is Zeke Elliott?

Even though he’s been doing amazing things for the Dallas Cowboys, he still shows appreciation to the ones who make him a better player.

Yesterday, Zeke purchased John Deere ATVs for his offensive linemen.

Enjoy the videos below!

Santa Zeke…gifts for the lineman pic.twitter.com/105fBguomD — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2016

Zeke really is just a big kid. Promised he would do it big pic.twitter.com/asEIrWT4gE — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2016

The joy of a young "puppy" on Christmas. Having fun here at the Star courtesy gifts from Zeke to O line pic.twitter.com/bLEFUBr9Pb — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2016

Source: MSN Sports

