Ruling Allows Woman To Keep Nearly 6′ Trained, Clothes-Wearing Gator As Pet

Mary Thorn from Lakeland, Florida has been taking care of Rambo for over a decade. Rambo is a 5’8″ trained alligator that wears clothes and rides motorcycles and ATVs. She had been petitioning the state to allow her to keep Rambo, and Florida granted her permission just in time for Christmas.

Because of Rambo’s size, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had concerns that Thorn did not have adequate space to take care of him. When news spread that Thorn could potentially lose Rambo, voices were raised and petitions were signed as Rambo has become quite popular in their community. Thorn runs a business where she takes the fully trained Rambo to parties and events.

The new ruling, however, will limit Rambo’s future public appearances. Any time he leaves the house, he must be locked in a cage with his mouth taped shut.

To continue running her business, Thorn has plans to purchase a new, smaller gator, but she has no plans to “replace” Rambo any time soon.

