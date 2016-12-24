Nick Cannon Will Be Hospitalized Through Christmas

Due to complications from lupus (an autoimmune disease), 36-year-old Nick Cannon is going to be spending Christmas at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He took to Instagram to make the sad announcement. As you’ll see in the post below, his doctors said he should be out before the New Year.

Please get better soon, Nick: it sucks that you have to spend Christmas at the hospital!

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Source: Entertainment Weekly

