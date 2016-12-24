Nick Cannon Will Be Hospitalized Through Christmas

December 24, 2016 11:26 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Christmas, Instagram, Lupus, Nick Cannon

Due to complications from lupus (an autoimmune disease), 36-year-old Nick Cannon is going to be spending Christmas at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He took to Instagram to make the sad announcement.  As you’ll see in the post below, his doctors said he should be out before the New Year.

Please get better soon, Nick: it sucks that you have to spend Christmas at the hospital!

Source: Entertainment Weekly

