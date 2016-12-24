A&E Cancels KKK Docuseries Two Weeks Before Scheduled Air Date

Seventeen days before it was scheduled to air, A&E has pulled the plug on a controversial docuseries following members of the Ku Klux Klan after the network found that producers paid some of the subjects for their cooperation.

In a statement regarding the cancellation, A&E noted that third-party producers who filmed the documentary paid nominal cash payments to “some participants in order to facilitate access.” The statement continued reading, “While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary. We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners – including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change – that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time. We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project.”

The series was originally called Generation KKK until network executives entered a new partnership with African-American civil rights group Color of Change in an effort to shift focus of the docuseries to members of KKK families who do not identify with their hate. The rebranded Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America, will have its eight-episode run scrapped, just one day after this rebranding due to intense backlash.

We have a statement on the show "Escaping The KKK." Please read it here: https://t.co/fl6h7xmSfv — A&E Network (@AETV) December 24, 2016

