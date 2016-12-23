Video Of Racist Rant At Department Store Goes Viral

The Grinch has nothing on this woman.

A J.C. Penny store at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky was the site of the horrendous event. As you can see in the video below (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE), a woman was angry at two fellow shoppers when she thought they cut her in line. The unidentified woman preceded to go off on a racially-charged rant while someone with a cellphone caught the event on video. It’s not clear how the outburst started.

As you can see in a Facebook post below, mall officials are trying to find out who the woman is so they can permanently ban her from the mall.

I don’t know about you, but this makes me feel physically ill. Not only because this happened, but it appears as though the people around this horrible woman didn’t seem to do anything about it. It’s a reminder to not only show love this holiday season, but to be brave enough to help our fellow human beings when the situation calls for it.

Source: CNN