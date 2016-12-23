Carrie Fisher Had Massive Heart Attack Today

December 23, 2016 4:39 PM By Mike Hatch
Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack during a flight from London to LAX today.  The plane was about 15 minutes from landing when the actress (age 6) went into cardiac arrest.  The flight attendants asked if any medical personnel were on board the flight: and an EMT was able to administer assistance.

When the flight landed, just after 12 p.m., Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital.  The actress, famous for her roles in Star Wars and When Harry Met Sally was on a book tour.

