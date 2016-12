Strike while the kettle’s hot! A company that prints sports apparel has designed Dallas Cowboys approved shirts and hoodies commemorating last Sunday’s most memorable moment. Ok, this season’s most memorable moment.

The guys at @FanPrint are selling these Zeke shirts licensed by NFLPA & Cowboys. All proceeds go to Salvation Army pic.twitter.com/9JhRHph1gJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2016

These tanks, hoodies, sweatshirts and T’s are available at FanPrint.com. Not sure how quick they can get it to you. It is 72 hours before Christmas.

100% of proceeds go to…

The Salvation Army.

But of course!