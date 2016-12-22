Watch Cast From “Stranger Things” Sing “Don’t You Forget About Me” In New Mashup Video!

Oh be still our ’80s hearts!

A brand new mashup video shows the cast from one of our favorite shows Stranger Things cut together to sing the lyrics to one of our favorite songs “Don’t You Forget About Me” by Simple Minds. Even the Demogorgon lends its voice to the track!

Check it out below!

The cast is currently in the middle of filming the show’s second season. Along with the return of most of the original cast, the show will also feature new characters played by ’80s icon Sean Astin and Mad About You’s Paul Reiser.

