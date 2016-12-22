Vin Diesel Makes YouTuber Very Uncomfortable By Hitting On Her

December 22, 2016 12:14 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: the fast and furious, Vin Diesel, xxx, Youtube

The action star quickly derailed the interview by repeatedly calling the interviewer “sexy” and “beautiful.” Vin cannot stay on track, even though Moreira repeatedly tried to get things back together.

Diesel even went on to say, “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

His comments were obviously inappropriate and anyone would be uncomfortable by the actors comments, not to mention with that creepy deep voice of his.

Via E! News

