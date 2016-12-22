Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Sued For $200,000 After Failing To Pay Back Bank Loan

City National Bank is suing couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott after they allegedly failed to repay a bank loan of $400,000. The bank is suing them for defaulting on the loan, which they took out four years ago, as well as for interest and late fees.

Last October, Spelling was ordered by court to pay back $39,000 in unpaid credit card bills, and the couple was also hit with a tax lien of $259,108.23 after the two failed to pay state taxes since 2014.

Spelling has not ben shy about her problems with money. She wrote in her 2013 memoir that “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

In early October, Spelling announced she was pregnant with the couple’s fifth child together. They are also raising a son from McDermott’s previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

