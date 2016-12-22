Snow Falls In The Sahara Desert For First Time In 37 Years

For the first time in almost 40 years, the world’s hottest desert has seen snowfall.

The Sahara spans 3,600,000 square feet over many North African countries, and is often the last place people would expect to see a snow flurry. This rare occasion left the photographer who captured the images shocked. Karim Bouchetata captured the images December 19, in the small desert town of Ain Sefra, Algeria.

These pictures capture snow scattered across the Sahara desert in Algeria. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aUzaZY4ysp — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 21, 2016

Bouchetata explained, “Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the desert; it is such a rare occurrence. It looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos. The snow stayed for about a day and has now melted away.”

Many believe this only to be the second time snow has fallen in the area. Reportedly, snow fell February, 1970 in Ain Sefra, which is known as “The Gateway to the Desert.” The snow lasted about half an hour before melting away.

Temperatures in the desert have been well-known to surpass 117 degrees Farenheit.

Via Telegraph