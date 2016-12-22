Pics: You Won’t Believe How Many Christmas Trees Kourtney Kardashian Has

The Kardashian’s have a knack for taking things to the next level, holiday decorating included.

She shared pics on her website…and this house is a virtual forest.

Kourtney said “Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees! We ended up with 6 trees this year! Two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids’ rooms.”

I’m sure she put up and decorated them all herself, right?? Riiiggghhht.

Take a look inside her home courtesy of E! here