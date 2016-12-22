Korean Air Passenger Gets Unruly…Spits And Kicks And Of Course There’s Video

I’ve never had the displeasure of experiencing something like this on a flight. But if I did I’d probably video it too.

What is it about airplanes that seems to bring out the worst in people?? Has to be the booze. Control ya self!

Here’s the latest incident caught on video. ..a Korean Air passenger having to be restrained mid-flight as he kicks and spits at the crew. It’s raw video of the incident that made news this week because Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes were on-board and Richard helped subdue the man.

No idea what he’s saying here, but I have a feeling it’s not nice.

TMZ got the video and you can see it here