Jeopardy! Champion Loses Battle With Cancer One Week Before Shows Air

Cindy Stowell of Austin kept Jeopardy fans enthralled for one week.

She took a fast-track to the Jeopardy stage, informing the casting crew she had stage four colon cancer. Doctors gave her a few months to live. Cindy didn’t just compete. She won night after night. Since Jeopardy scrapped its five-game limit in 2003, only 38 contestants out of the thousands who’s played have won six games or more. Cindy is one of them. Her winnings totaled nearly $106,000. She donated all to the Cancer Center Research Institute.

Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell passed away prior to her shows' airings.

Last night, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek honored Cindy: “For the past six programs, you’ve been getting to know the talented champion Cindy Stowell. Appearing on our show was a life-long ambition…”

Alex Trebek pays his respect to Cindy Stowell.

Just a few people at Jeopardy! knew about Cindy’s health crisis. The contestants she vanquished were kept in the dark.

Cindy died the first week of December. It was four months after she taped these shows, but eight days before they aired. A staff member sent Cindy a DVD of her first three episodes before she died.

Her boyfriend broke the news on social media.

In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for.