Ivanka Trump Harassed While Flying Coach

While on board a JetBlue Ivanka Trump and her three children were verbally accosted by a passenger who had his child in his arms. The passenger screamed things like, “your father is ruining the county,” and “why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.”

A passenger reports Ivanka took the tirade in stride, ignoring the passenger and attempting to distract her children with crayons. The passenger was quickly escorted off the flight by JetBlue personnel while screaming, “you’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion!”

The husband of the passenger tweeted shortly before the flight took off, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

JetBlue released this statement shortly after, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Via TMZ