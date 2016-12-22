Fort Worth Time And Temperature Service Still Receives 20,000 Calls Daily

Back in the days before smartphones and the world-wide web, most people could call a telephone number to receive their daily forecast. Now, after 65 years, that service that still receives up to 20,000 calls daily, is threatened with retirement.

Sponsored by a local bank, users who call 817-844-6611 receive the local time and weather, and are also informed that unless a new sponsor signs up before December 31, the service will be terminated. Unfortunately, the service has all become unnecessary. Les Pinkerton of Greenwood Funeral Homes’ Arlington Chapel gave up a similar service in 1988, says that the system “became obsolete, and nobody picks up the phone to call time-and-temperature anymore. It was old, obsolete equipment and constantly needed repair. I think it’s still up in the attic somewhere.”

The Fort Worth service began in 1951 as “Fort Worth National Bank time” at ED-4581. Since then, the sponsor has change five times, the phone number six. For the time, it is currently sponsored by Chase, who could not be reached for comment.

Still, the voice assures that any sponsor who claims the service would reach “more than 20,000 callers every day.”

Via Star Telegram