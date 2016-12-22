Computer Not Working In Texas? It Might Be ANTS. Really.

Lately in Texas, we have a little problem. A big little problem.

Ants. Everywhere.

They’re called “crazy ants” and they seem to be invading us.

“This species was brought in from South America and their numbers are what make them so bad,” Entomologist Kevin Kasky told NBC 5. “Their colonies are in the several millions. They will take over whole landscapes. They get into electrical boxes. They’ll short out electrical circuits.”

Fun, right??

It gets better…he said “they’ll get on the contacts and their bodies will touch between the contacts and short things out. The dead bodies in there clump around and it no longer works, so that all has to be pulled out [and] changed.”

Awesome. So whats being done?

“I don’t want to say it is a losing battle, but we’ve been able to slow it down,” Kasky said. “I imagine kind of like when fire ants were interjected into this area back in the 30 seconds and they’ve spread now.”

So basically…not much.

But if you find your computer isn’t working, you might want to check it for ANTS. That’s a sentence I never thought i’d type.

