Bachelorette, Dallas’ JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Swear They’re Not Breaking Up

December 22, 2016 6:54 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: bachelorete, Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

It must be hard having to justify your relationship all the time. Relationships are hard enough already!

In a new People magazine interview, the two swear they are NOT breaking up, and talked a little about the stress of the rumors.

Rodgers told People  “If we don’t post a picture together for three days, we’ve suddenly broken up.”

JoJo added “For a while, we did pretty good at not caring about all the negative comments when they were really bad and when it was crazy. Now, it is a little stressful, we don’t want to live our lives on social media. We want to be present in our daily lives and in our relationship, but when we see the comments it stresses me out because it’s like how do I find the balance of living my life in the present, but also trying to make it where people aren’t throwing out rumors all the time.”

We wish them well because while relationships may be hard…public breakups havvvve to be worse.

Read the rest of the article here

