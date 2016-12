Wow! Just wow. This rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ by a 10-year-old Autistic girl is incredible and is quickly going viral.

According to the BBC, Kaylee Rodgers suffers from autism and ADHD. Boy can she sing.

Normally Kaylee is very shy however according to her principal when she gets on stage, “she just opens up.” Frankly the results are magical.

When you combine the views of Facebook and YouTube the two day old video already has over 1 million views.