Late last night Jack’s Pub in McKinney, TX, was broken into and had something quite important stolen from them. ┬áTheir ATM machine was completely ripped out and taken at some point in the middle of the night.

Our very own Sybil Summers from mornings with Kannon and Sybil was there earlier today with video to report on it. ┬áThe management team at Jack’s is still trying to figure out exactly how everything happened.

As more details unfold we’ll keep you posted.