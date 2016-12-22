Alec Baldwin Makes $1,400 Every Time He’s Donald Trump On SNL

Recently Alec Baldwin sat down with the New York Times to talk about his portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL.

One of the things Alec revealed in the interview, besides the fact that he has watched hours or Donald Trump rallies and campaign appearances, is that he makes $1,400 each time he appears on the show.

Seems like with all the attention the impersonation has brought Saturday Night Live he might be due for a raise.

The Times articles also revealed it only takes 7 minutes to turn Alec Baldwin to Donald Trump.

Right now, Alec foresees playing Trump indefinitely. However he is about to start filming 2 films so time will tell.