Last week we lost actor Alan Thicke of Growing Pains fame and father of singer Robin Thicke. He collapsed while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter. He was taken to the hospital where, unfortunately, he could not be saved.

His official death certificate has been released, and says he passed away from “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection.”

Alan was 69.

