’16 and Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

December 22, 2016 1:08 PM
Filed Under: 16 and Pregnant, Valerie Fairman

After a lengthy battle with drug addiction and five trips to rehab, ’16 and Pregnant’ star Valerie Fairman was tragically found dead. Fairman passed away Wednesday while visiting a friend in Coatesville Pennsylvania. Valerie’s friend called paramedics after breaking down a bathroom door and finding the young star unresponsive.

The cause of death appears to be an overdose, though the Coatesville coroner told E! News that the cause of death is still under investigation.

Valerie Fairman was 23 and is survived by her mother Janice Fairman and her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh Lynn Fairman.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fairman family.

Via E! News

