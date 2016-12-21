Study: Female Doctors Are Better Than Male Doctors

I’m not talking “a little better.” I mean “A LOT better.”

A study put out by JAMA Internal Medicine has found that female doctors are just plain superior.

After 4 years of poring over data, they found “patients treated by female physicians had significantly lower mortality rates … and readmission rates … compared with those cared for by male physicians within the same hospital.”

Want more perspective?? Based on this, if men did as well as their female counterparts, an estimated 32,000 lives could be saved PER YEAR.

I’m switching doctors. While I do, you can read the whole story from Cosmo here