For a decade, #41 for the Mavericks visits Childrens Medical Center in Dallas and tries to keep it quiet.

But this year, Dirk Nowitzki allowed the Dallas Morning News to follow him – after “lengthy deliberation.”

The condition: focus on the “courageous” kids, their “amazing” families and the “incredible” doctors and nurses.

We have, and we will.

Here’s the story with unforgettable photos.

Dirk Nowitzki's annual childrens hospital visit. Just a great guy.

https://t.co/Q42peDpuTE — Fridolin Wernick (@frido03) December 21, 2016

(Thank you, Dirk, in the Mavs blue Santa hat.)