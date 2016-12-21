Leaked Tape Between Fifth Harmony Members May Reveal REAL Reason Camila Left

December 21, 2016 7:35 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony

This just keeps getting more and more awful.

From missing family member’s funerals to having to cancel shows due to pure exhaustion, being in 5H sounds like a lot of Work Work Work. Ok, sorry about that. Too easy.

Anyway, there’s leaked tape between Lauren and Ally reveals just how frustrated they are as a group.

In the leaked audio, Ally appears to confide in Lauren saying  “They are making decisions on a regular basis to f*** us over, to make us literal slaves, like literally slaves, Ally,”

I’m going to beg to differ with the term “literally” here, but that’s another conversation.

How stressful is it being in the band? In a recent Billboard interview, Lauren said “They sell you this present of rainbows and butterflies, and as a 16-year-old that’s what I bought. It’s why I did X Factor and why I ended up in a group. But then you’re working so hard, so young…my friends are in college, telling me about their days and what they’re studying. You’re having to put on a smile on a red carpet. It’s like, ‘Who am I? Am I for myself or for this?’”

Yikes.

More from The Daily Beast here

 

Listen Live