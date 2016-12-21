Five Dallas Cowboys Named To The Pro Bowl

The success of the 2016 Dallas Cowboys continues, five players from the roster were selected for the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Here are the five players from the Cowboys roster to make the 2017 Pro Bowl:

Ezekiel Elliott, RB (first selection)

Dak Prescott, QB (first selection)

Tyron Smith, T (fourth selection)

Travis Frederick, C (third selection)

Zack Martin, G (third selection)

DallasCowboys.com is reporting that for the first time ever the Cowboys will be sending two rookies to the Pro Bowl. Prior to this season the Cowboys have only sent eight rookies to the Pro Bowl: Don Perkins (1961), Mel Renfro (1964), Bob Hayes (1965), Calvin Hill (1969), Everson Walls (1981), Emmitt Smith (1990), Nick Folk (2007) and Martin (2014).

Sean Lee, who is currently the second leading tackler in the NFL, did not make the cut. Also left off the list is Cowboys 10-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten.