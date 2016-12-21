Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr Reveals Just How Healthy You Have To Eat To Be A Cowboy

December 21, 2016 8:11 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: Brandon Carr, Breakfast, Dallas Cowboys

D magazine talked to Brandon Carr of the Cowboys, and he revealed just how healthy you gotta eat to be a Cowboy.

When asked how he likes to start his day he said “I get up and drink a cup of water to get my day going. If I’m in training mode, I will get a shot of ginger, lemon, cayenne, and honey—it’s better than coffee.”

Yum…i’ll take your word on that, Brandon.

His favorite cheat meal??

“If it was a good week, late in the week, I like to have a nice, juicy turkey burger.”

A TURKEY BURGER is CHEATING?!

Man…”athleting” is hard. lol

Read the rest of the convo with D Magazine right here

More from Kannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live