Dallas Cowboy Brandon Carr Reveals Just How Healthy You Have To Eat To Be A Cowboy

D magazine talked to Brandon Carr of the Cowboys, and he revealed just how healthy you gotta eat to be a Cowboy.

When asked how he likes to start his day he said “I get up and drink a cup of water to get my day going. If I’m in training mode, I will get a shot of ginger, lemon, cayenne, and honey—it’s better than coffee.”

Yum…i’ll take your word on that, Brandon.

His favorite cheat meal??

“If it was a good week, late in the week, I like to have a nice, juicy turkey burger.”

A TURKEY BURGER is CHEATING?!

Man…”athleting” is hard. lol

