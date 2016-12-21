Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Struggles WIth Self Esteem Issues: “When I Look In The Mirror, I Throw Up.”

Despite shooting into superstardom through his performances in bodybuilding competition, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in February’s Cigar Aficionado that he constantly struggles with self-esteem issues.

He told the magazine, “And I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape. I’d look in the mirror after I won one Mr. Olympia after another and think, ‘How did this pile of s— win?’ I never saw perfection.”

Schwarzenegger continues to work out everyday, saying he cannot start his day without doing some sort of physical activity. He uses his self-image issues to fuel his drive and passion in the gym.

He says the constant reps and slow build that involes body building helped instill the confidence he wanted. He continued telling the magazine, “When I was competing at bodybuilding, I did so many hours of reps — on the weights, practicing the poses — that when I got onstage, I was comfortable and confident. The more reps you do, the more you look smooth and convincing. The more you do it, the better you get. That’s how you gain confidence.”

Via People