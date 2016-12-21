Alan Thicke’s Wife Shares About ‘Gut Wrenching Sadness’ Following His Sudden Death

Tanya Callau Thicke has issued a statement one week after her husband Alan’s death.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Tanya said..

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Alan Thicke's wife Tanya Callau wrote a touching statement following her husband's death: https://t.co/gRAPjOcLWe ❤️ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 21, 2016

Alan Thicke died December 13 from a heart attack. He was playing hockey with their son Carter at the time.

“Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning.”

Tanya asked that donations be made to “a cause that he cared about deeply” – the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.