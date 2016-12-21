Alan Thicke’s Wife Shares About ‘Gut Wrenching Sadness’ Following His Sudden Death

December 21, 2016 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Alan Thicke, death, Gut Wrenching Sadness, wife

Tanya Callau Thicke has issued a statement one week after her husband Alan’s death.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Tanya said..

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Alan Thicke died December 13 from a heart attack. He was playing hockey with their son Carter at the time.

“Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning.”

Tanya asked that donations be made to “a cause that he cared about deeply” – the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live