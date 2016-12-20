Study Shows Brain Can Be Manipulated to Boost Self Confidence

December 20, 2016 10:47 AM By Tanner Kloven

Dang, who wouldn’t want more self confidence? Researchers in Japan are using a new technique to measure – and then boost – self-confidence in people.

The process, called “Decoded Neurofeedback,” manipulates the brain without the person even knowing something is going on – and it does this in real time, allowing the person to enter a state of high self-confidence while performing a task. When researchers detect a pattern of high confidence on the scanning, participants get a small monetary reward – which ideally will boost that brain pattern’s probability of recurring.

Self confidence is defined as a feeling of trust in one’s abilities, qualities, and judgment. It’s linked with success, well-being and therefore staves off depression and other mental maladies that afflict us throughout life.

A promising study – read more here. Have a most confident day!

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live