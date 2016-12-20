New York Charity Pays Mortages Of Families Of Fallen Dallas Police Officers

Emily Thompson and Heidi Smith received some much-needed good news inside a conference room at the Dallas Police Association yesterday.

Representatives from the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers met with the women and their families, to present them a gift to honor their husbands, both of whom died last July in the ambush attacks on Dallas police officers. Heidi said of her husband, the late Sgt. Michael Smith, “Michael worked so hard to provide for us. He worked many long hours away from myself and the girls, and we just want to thank everyone that was a part of it.”

John Hodge of Tunnels to Towers announced that the charity raised approximately $610,000 in five days to help the families. Hodge’s cousin, Stephen Siller, was a firefighter who was tragically killed on 9/11, and since 2002 the foundation has helped kep families of service members and first responders in their homes.

Hodge spoke at the ceremony yesterday saying, “As I stand here today, there have been 64 police officers lost to shootings or death in this one year alone. I’m not sure exactly what the answer is but enough is enough.”

Kristy Zamarripa, widow of Patrick Zamarripa, who was also slain in the attacks, does not yet own a house, but when she’s ready, Tunnels to Towers said the money will be waiting for her.

Via USA Today